Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Lowered by Analyst

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

NYSE:WAT opened at $318.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.52. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

