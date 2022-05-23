Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Lowered by Analyst

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.
NYSE:WAT opened at $318.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.52. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
About Waters (Get Rating)
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waters (WAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.