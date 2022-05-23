Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

ROST opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after purchasing an additional 183,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $39,363,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.