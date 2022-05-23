Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bath & Body Works, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bath & Body Works in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.15.

Shares of BBWI opened at $38.69 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.