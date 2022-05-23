Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Raised by Analyst

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

