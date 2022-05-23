Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Decreased by KeyCorp

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NYSE:X opened at $23.79 on Monday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

