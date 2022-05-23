Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Issued By Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATA. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.43.

Shares of ATA opened at C$35.46 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$29.00 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

