Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for V.F. Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $47.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 96.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.