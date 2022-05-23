Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bridgeline Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.19 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

