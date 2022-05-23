Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bridgeline Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
