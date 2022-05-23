Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Decreased by Analyst

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

KSS opened at $39.20 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after acquiring an additional 360,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

