Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Issued By William Blair

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Friday, May 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $39,363,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

