Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Robert F. Olson Buys 10,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Olson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,031.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,795. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.