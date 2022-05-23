Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Robert F. Olson Buys 10,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Olson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,031.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,795. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Qumu (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.
