Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Robert F. Olson Buys 10,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Olson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $11,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,362.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.09. 15,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,795. Qumu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

