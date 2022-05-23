Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

METC stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $633.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,135. 52.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

