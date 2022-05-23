Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

