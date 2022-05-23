Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

