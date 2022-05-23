Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Fuel Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

5/3/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTEK stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Get Fuel Tech Inc alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.