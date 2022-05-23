Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Azenta (AZTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Azenta (NASDAQ: AZTA):
- 5/17/2022 – Azenta had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $106.00 to $94.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Azenta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “
- 5/10/2022 – Azenta had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $94.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Azenta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “
- 4/27/2022 – Azenta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “
- 4/18/2022 – Azenta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “
- 4/12/2022 – Azenta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “
- 3/31/2022 – Azenta is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,755. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
