Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for iA Financial (IAFNF)

5/16/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$80.00.

5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$89.00.

5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$86.00.

5/13/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00.

5/2/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$85.00.

4/26/2022 – iA Financial was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/20/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

