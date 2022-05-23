Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TMX Group (TMXXF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TMX Group (OTCMKTS: TMXXF):
- 5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$152.00.
- 5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00.
- 5/3/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$141.00.
- 5/3/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00.
- 4/25/2022 – TMX Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $106.64 on Monday. TMX Group Limited has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $116.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.73.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TMX Group (TMXXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.