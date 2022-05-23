Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TMX Group (TMXXF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TMX Group (OTCMKTS: TMXXF):

5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$152.00.

5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00.

5/3/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$141.00.

5/3/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00.

4/25/2022 – TMX Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $106.64 on Monday. TMX Group Limited has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $116.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.73.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

