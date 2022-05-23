Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allianz (ALV)

Allianz (FRA: ALV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/19/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($275.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($281.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($260.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($270.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($265.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/13/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($276.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($260.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €241.00 ($251.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($265.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($270.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($281.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/10/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($239.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($280.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/4/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($265.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($260.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($281.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/27/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($265.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/19/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($280.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($270.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/6/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($280.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($260.42) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Shares of ALV opened at €195.58 ($203.73) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €211.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €210.68. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($215.42).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
