Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $55.00.

5/16/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $100.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $140.00.

5/6/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $90.00.

5/6/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $95.00.

5/2/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $200.00.

5/2/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $120.00.

4/14/2022 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/13/2022 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $57.55. 116,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,107. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 516,286 shares of company stock worth $54,673,259 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

