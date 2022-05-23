Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trade Desk (TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

5/14/2022 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

5/12/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $65.00.

5/11/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00.

5/11/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $125.00 to $95.00.

5/11/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $95.00.

5/11/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.

5/9/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $85.00.

5/9/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $85.00.

4/21/2022 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

4/20/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,870. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Get The Trade Desk Inc alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.