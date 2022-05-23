Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trade Desk (TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/16/2022 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.
- 5/14/2022 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “
- 5/12/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $65.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $125.00 to $95.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $95.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $85.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $85.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “
- 4/20/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trade Desk stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,870. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
