Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Sells £479,285.82 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.60), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($590,835.58).

Shares of RKT traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 6,262 ($77.19). The stock had a trading volume of 843,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,821. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,709 ($82.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,050.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,112.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The company has a market capitalization of £44.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.96) to GBX 7,700 ($94.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($72.73) to GBX 7,000 ($86.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,677.78 ($94.65).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

