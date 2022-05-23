Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,650.00.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.92) to GBX 8,000 ($98.62) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.