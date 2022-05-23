Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $661.14 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $492.13 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.