Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of RGA traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $128.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 216,541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

