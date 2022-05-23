RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.14. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.47.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 285.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,394.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

