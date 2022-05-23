Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.50 ($18.23) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.50 ($15.10) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

