Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

RSG opened at $129.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,246,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

