Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 109,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

