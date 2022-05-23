Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Komatsu Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Komatsu in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
