Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 23rd (ABBV, ACU, AKBA, AMGN, APLD, AYX, CETX, CMPX, CRGE, CRNCY)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 23rd:

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). SVB Leerink LLC issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX). FBN Securities issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electrovaya (TSE:EFL). They issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). SVB Leerink LLC issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC). Cowen Inc issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY). They issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST). They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS). SVB Leerink LLC issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). They issued an outperform rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). They issued a market perform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB). They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

