Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$19.78 million for the quarter.
