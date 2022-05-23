Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$19.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.