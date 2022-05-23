Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Euroseas Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Univest Sec issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Euroseas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Univest Sec analyst R. Department expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter. Univest Sec has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Euroseas stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 238,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter worth about $857,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

