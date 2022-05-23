Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.01. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. Barclays lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CSFB set a C$39.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$37.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.94%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.