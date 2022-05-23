Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $32.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $363.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 25.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.04%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

