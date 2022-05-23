Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 224,219 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.