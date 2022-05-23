Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 23rd (ACGL, ADBE, ADSK, AEE, AEP, AGLE, AJG, ALL, ALO, AMAT)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 23rd:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $570.00 to $550.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $255.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $113.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $162.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $139.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($39.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $133.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $23.00.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €4.50 ($4.69) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $134.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £115 ($141.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $150.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($104.17) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €105.00 ($109.38) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $134.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,080 ($13.31) to GBX 1,030 ($12.70). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $216.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.46) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $77.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $130.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $310.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $70.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $115.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $55.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $495.00 to $380.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $285.00 to $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $260.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $200.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $61.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $125.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $480.00 to $420.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $480.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $477.00 to $472.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $446.00 to $419.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $452.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.00 ($22.92) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.00 ($22.92) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($98.96) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $41.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $70.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,450 ($30.20). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €31.50 ($32.81) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 47 ($0.58). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $94.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $34.00 to $33.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €26.00 ($27.08) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $136.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $7.50 to $4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €20.60 ($21.46) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $450.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $18.00.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 306 ($3.77). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 65 to CHF 60.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 68 to CHF 65.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $43.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $178.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc to $125.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was given a $125.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $163.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $95.00 to $72.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $215.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $55.00.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $700.00 to $550.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.09 ($3.22) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($62.50) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $43.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $335.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $255.00 to $200.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $157.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $28.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,425 ($66.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.65) to GBX 632 ($7.79). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($26.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $162.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €39.00 ($40.63) to €47.50 ($49.48).

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $25.00.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €35.00 ($36.46) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.00 ($64.58) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $28.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €37.00 ($38.54) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $475.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $150.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $280.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $180.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 415 to CHF 380.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 435 to CHF 380.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $152.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $125.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $164.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $180.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $380.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $340.00 to $317.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 78 ($0.96). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $181.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $130.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $30.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.50 to $13.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $140.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $105.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($166.67) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $40.00.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $250.00.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 306 ($3.77). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €190.00 ($197.92) to €205.00 ($213.54).

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $147.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $222.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $200.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.