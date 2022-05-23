Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 23rd (ACGL, ADBE, ADSK, AEE, AEP, AGLE, AJG, ALL, ALO, AMAT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 23rd:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $570.00 to $550.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $255.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $113.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $162.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $139.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($39.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $133.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $23.00.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €4.50 ($4.69) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $134.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £115 ($141.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $150.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($104.17) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €105.00 ($109.38) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $134.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,080 ($13.31) to GBX 1,030 ($12.70). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $216.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.46) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $77.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $130.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $310.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $70.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $115.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $55.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $495.00 to $380.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $285.00 to $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $260.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $200.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $61.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $125.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $480.00 to $420.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $480.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $477.00 to $472.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $446.00 to $419.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $452.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.00 ($22.92) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.00 ($22.92) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($98.96) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $41.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $70.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,450 ($30.20). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €31.50 ($32.81) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 47 ($0.58). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $94.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $34.00 to $33.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €26.00 ($27.08) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $136.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $7.50 to $4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €20.60 ($21.46) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $450.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $18.00.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 306 ($3.77). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 65 to CHF 60.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 68 to CHF 65.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $43.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $178.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc to $125.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was given a $125.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $163.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $95.00 to $72.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $215.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $55.00.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $700.00 to $550.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.09 ($3.22) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($62.50) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $43.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $335.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $255.00 to $200.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $157.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $28.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,425 ($66.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.65) to GBX 632 ($7.79). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($26.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $162.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €39.00 ($40.63) to €47.50 ($49.48).

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $25.00.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €35.00 ($36.46) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.00 ($64.58) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $28.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €37.00 ($38.54) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $475.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $150.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $280.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $180.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 415 to CHF 380.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 435 to CHF 380.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $152.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $125.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $164.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $180.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $380.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $340.00 to $317.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 78 ($0.96). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $181.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $130.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $30.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.50 to $13.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $140.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $105.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($166.67) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $40.00.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $250.00.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 306 ($3.77). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €190.00 ($197.92) to €205.00 ($213.54).

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $147.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $222.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $200.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

