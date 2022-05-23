Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 3D Systems (DDD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD):

5/12/2022 – 3D Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2022 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2022 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $12.00.

5/2/2022 – 3D Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – 3D Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

