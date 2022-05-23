Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Livent (LTHM)

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – Livent is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Livent had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $34.00.

5/4/2022 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/4/2022 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/4/2022 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Livent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Livent by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 13.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

