Research Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.62.

AMAT stock opened at $106.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

