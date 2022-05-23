Research Analysts Set Expectations for Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $73.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

