Research Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.72 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.74.

Shares of FANG opened at $130.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

