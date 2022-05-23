Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $41.87 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

