Research Analysts Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.22.

EOG opened at $122.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

