Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Western Bank (CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canadian Western Bank is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$34.00.

5/16/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

5/11/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00.

4/11/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$45.00.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock remained flat at $C$32.16 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 218,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.71. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$30.31 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2261048 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.