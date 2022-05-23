Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:
- 5/5/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.00 ($73.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/5/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($78.13) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €59.00 ($61.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.10 ($74.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/27/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.10 ($74.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/20/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/14/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($78.13) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/31/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.00 ($73.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.10 ($74.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($78.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
ETR:SHL traded down €1.06 ($1.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €54.64 ($56.92). 741,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.44. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €45.18 ($47.06) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($70.48). The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.31.
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
