Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

5/21/2022 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Alimera Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

5/10/2022 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,400,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

