Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX):

5/13/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

5/9/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/9/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

5/5/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00.

4/18/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

4/13/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

4/12/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/8/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00.

3/31/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BCRX stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.