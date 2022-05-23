Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Compass Minerals International (CMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) recently:

5/18/2022 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/12/2022 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

5/11/2022 – Compass Minerals International had its price target lowered by analysts at CL King from $67.00 to $52.00.

5/3/2022 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

4/18/2022 – Compass Minerals International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

3/31/2022 – Compass Minerals International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,457,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,536,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

